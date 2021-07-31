US Congresswoman calls on Azerbaijan to withdraw from Armenia territory immediately and stop violence

Member of the U.S. House of Representative Katherine Clark calls on the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan to withdraw from the territory of Armenia. Clark tweeted the following:
“Azerbaijan’s military forces must withdraw from Armenian lands immediately and stop the violence that has already cost multiple lives. I am proud to have voted for Chairman Frank Pallonne’s amendment to cut off military funding to Azerbaijan and to stand with the Armenian people.”
The bipartisan Amendment prohibits Foreign Military Financing (FMF) and International Military Education and Training (IMET) to Azerbaijan. Last year, Azerbaijan received $1,600,000 from the U.S. government under the FMF and IMET.