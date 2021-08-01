New surge in COVID-19 incidence expected in Canada

Currently, there are growing signs that the growing spread of the delta strain of coronavirus may provoke another general surge in the incidence in Canada.
The danger of a new surge is expected despite the high vaccination rate. Today 6 out of 10 Canadians are fully vaccinated. Yet millions of citizens are still vulnerable.
In Ontario and Quebec, the number of new daily COVID-19 cases has dropped significantly, while the number of new cases reported every day in British Columbia has tripled in the past three weeks.
In Alberta, the virus is spreading faster than during the peak of the province's third wave. Despite this, the Alberta authorities intend to loosen the most stringent restrictions on the wearing of masks and requirements for isolation.
Despite this picture, experts are optimistic and hope that even with an overall increase in the number of infected, Canada as a whole will avoid the most dire consequences, including the high levels of pressure on the health system and the death toll that have been observed during previous waves of the disease.