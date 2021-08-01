News
Monday
August 02
News
Armenian president sends congratulatory message to his Swiss counterpart
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

On the occasion of the national holiday of the Swiss Confederation, President of the Republic Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory message to President of Switzerland Guy Parmelin.

"Cooperation between Armenia and Switzerland is based on mutual respect and trust of our peoples.

The large Armenian community in Switzerland promotes the rapprochement of the two countries and peoples with their active activities. I am confident that by joint efforts we will expand interstate ties and interaction in many areas," he said in a statement.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
