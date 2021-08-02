News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 02
USD
488.19
EUR
580.7
RUB
6.69
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.19
EUR
580.7
RUB
6.69
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Hackers paralyze vaccination record in Italy
Hackers paralyze vaccination record in Italy
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents

Hackers carried out a cyberattack against the computer networks of a COVID-19 vaccination enrollment company in the Italian metropolitan area of ​​Lazio, as a result of which the recording system went out of order, Interfax reports.

Italian police and the Rome prosecutor's office are investigating the incident to determine who is behind this cyberattack.

In July, the Italian government agreed to change how the so-called green pass works, which states whether a person has been vaccinated, tested negative for coronavirus, or recovered from a disease.

From August 6, only residents of Italy who have completed the vaccination process will have access to mass events, stadiums, museums, theaters, cinemas, swimming pools, gyms, as well as bars and restaurants. No green pass is required on the open terraces of bars and restaurants.

The measure was taken to increase the rate of vaccination. Earlier, the green pass, used in Italy since June, was only required for traveling abroad, as well as attending major events such as concerts, football matches or weddings.

The new step by the authorities sparked protests in different parts of Italy.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
YouTube suspends Sky News Australia channel amid COVID-19 disinformation
The move comes after a review of posts uploaded by Rupert Murdoch's TV channel...
 New surge in COVID-19 incidence expected in Canada
The danger of a new surge is expected despite the high vaccination rate...
 No COVID-19 new cases reported in Artsakh
A total of 2,946 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the country...
 229 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Armenia per day
4,612 persons are currently being treated (up by 74 per day)...
 Karabakh reports 2 cases of coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccinations are being conducted by...
 243 new cases of coronavirus reported in Armenia
In fact, 4,511 persons are currently being...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos