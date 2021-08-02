Azerbaijan refutes information about opening of air corridor over Armenia

Azerbaijan firstly reported and then denied the information about the opening of an air corridor over Armenia.
AZAL Azerbaijani Airways noted that the air corridor over Zangezur does not exist yet and this space is not used by airlines, haqqin.az reported.
The message of the air carrier notes that Azerbaijan Airlines reserves the right to apply to law enforcement agencies to investigate these provocative actions, namely the spread of deliberately false information in the media and social networks.