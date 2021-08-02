News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 02
USD
488.19
EUR
580.7
RUB
6.69
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.19
EUR
580.7
RUB
6.69
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Azerbaijan refutes information about opening of air corridor over Armenia
Azerbaijan refutes information about opening of air corridor over Armenia
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Azerbaijan firstly reported and then denied the information about the opening of an air corridor over Armenia.

AZAL Azerbaijani Airways noted that the air corridor over Zangezur does not exist yet and this space is not used by airlines, haqqin.az reported.

The message of the air carrier notes that Azerbaijan Airlines reserves the right to apply to law enforcement agencies to investigate these provocative actions, namely the spread of deliberately false information in the media and social networks.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Opposition MP: Even if there is pause in the current situation, it can't help ensure long-term peace for Armenia
Azerbaijan will continue its actions, and it will...
 Karabakh: Remains of another 4 Armenian servicemen found in and removed from Varanda
Since the truce, the remains of...
 Relatives of Armenian POWs gather near parliament building, demand inclusion of captives' issue in agenda
As far as the seventh convocation of...
 Azerbaijani authorities sentence 2 captured Armenians to 20 years in prison
According to Azerbaijani media…
 Republican Party of Armenia spokesperson on country's interests and demarcation/delimitation of border with Azerbaijan
The regime that signed the...
 Armenia acting PM considers Azerbaijan's practice inadmissible during talk with ICRC President
The interlocutors attached importance to...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos