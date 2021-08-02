Armenia's new parliament discusses candidates running for speaker

At the first session of the newly elected National Assembly of Armenia of the 8th convocation on August 2, the issue of electing the speaker of the parliament of the republic is discussed.
The Civil Contract party nominated Alen Simonyan for this position, the "Armenia" bloc offered their candidate Mkhitar Zakaryan, the ex-mayor of Meghri town, against whom a criminal case was initiated.
The ex-mayor of Meghri has been arrested earlier. The parliamentary opposition demands his release. In turn, the “I have the honor” bloc nominated Artur Sargsyan for this position.
Now the biography of the candidates is presented to the National Assembly.