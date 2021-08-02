Armenia's new parliament discusses candidates running for speaker

Digest: Armenia MPs discuss parliament speaker's candidacy, Armenian soldier found dead in Artsakh

His Holiness Karekin II sends congratulatory message to Nikol Pashinyan

Armenia's ruling Civil Contract faction elects Alen Simonyan parliamentary speaker in the absence of opposition blocs

Lilit Makunts appointed Armenia's Ambassador to the United States of America

Armenia Gegharkunik Province ex-governor appointed territorial administration and infrastructure minister

Armenian ruling party MP: Security comes first, and Armenia will always be a sovereign state

Opposition MP: Even if there is pause in the current situation, it can't help ensure long-term peace for Armenia

Dollar and euro continue to go up in Armenia

Karabakh: Remains of another 4 Armenian servicemen found in and removed from Varanda

Armenia's new parliament convenes special session today

Kazakhstan President congratulates Armenia's Pashinyan

Second secret ballot for election of Speaker of 8th convocation of Armenia National Assembly being held (LIVE)

Karabakh President congratulates Nikol Pashinyan on being appointed Armenia's premier

Argentina President congratulates Armenia PM

Relatives of Armenian POWs gather near parliament building, demand inclusion of captives' issue in agenda

Armenia Gegharkunik Province governor sacked

Armenia President signs decisions on appointing Deputy Prime Minister and 3 ministers

Armenia Investigative Committee: Soldier who left military unit dies from explosion of illegally kept grenade

Armenia Prosecutor General receives Russia Ambassador, Armenian POWs' issue discussed

Opposition 'Armenia' bloc MP: Government has forgotten about motion that ex-PM had filed for Nikol Pashinyan

Coronavirus in Armenia: 2 new deaths

Armenia first deputy minister of labor and social affairs sacked

Armenian PM recommends that President appoint Suren Papikyan Deputy PM and Arshak Karapetyan defense minister

Armenia PM dismisses first deputy defense minister Arshak Karapetyan

Nikol Pashinyan appointed Prime Minister of Armenia

Body of 22-year-old soldier found in Artsakh

President: For preserving statehood in Armenia, it is necessary to overcome the existing split

Young Liberals of Australian Capital Territory recognizes Armenian, Greek, Assyrian Genocides

Azerbaijan refutes information about opening of air corridor over Armenia

Armenia's new parliament discusses candidates running for speaker

Azerbaijani authorities sentence 2 captured Armenians to 20 years in prison

Deputies of newly elected Armenian parliament take oath

Safoian-founded SADA named Google Cloud Partner of the Year for third year in a row

Oil is getting cheaper

Newly elected parliament session kicks off in Armenia

Hackers paralyze vaccination record in Italy

California: 4 people die in a helicopter crash

YouTube suspends Sky News Australia channel amid COVID-19 disinformation

New surge in COVID-19 incidence expected in Canada

No COVID-19 new cases reported in Artsakh

Armenian president sends congratulatory message to his Swiss counterpart

Trump to return $ 1 million for taxes on skyscraper in Chicago

Iran rejects allegations of involvement in attack on tanker in Arabian Sea

Israeli FM discusses attack on chemical tanker with US Secretary of State

Magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck off the coast of Greece

Over 200,000 people held 3rd series of protests in France

Prohibition on eviction of insolvent persons expires in US

229 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Armenia per day

U.S. Senate debates $ 1 trillion infrastructure bill

Azerbaijanis open fire in direction of Yeraskh at car with food

UN urges countries to redouble their efforts to protect planet

US military assists damage Israeli tanker with oil products

US approves deal to supply Israel with 18 attack helicopters

Armenia acting Deputy PM dismisses advisor

Iran FM addresses UN Secretary-General about West's breach of JCPOA

Premier of Kurdistan Region of Iraq condemns attack on Kurdish family in Turkey

Karabakh reports 2 cases of coronavirus

Russian peacekeepers say they have ensured movement of over 2,000 cars in Karabakh

Putin confirms provision of assistance to Turkey to put out forest fires

Armenian soldier Aram Atasyan who was severely wounded on July 23 transferred to hospital room

Armenia Supreme Judicial Council acting chairman tours general jurisdiction courts in provinces

Adam Schiff attaches importance to increasing the role of OSCE Minsk Group and development of US-Armenia relations

US Congresswoman calls on Azerbaijan to withdraw from Armenia territory immediately and stop violence

Armenian political scientist on Iran's nuclear program, Meghri road and Armenia's future actions

Greece releases terrorist who killed a politician

Condor launches flights to and from Frankfurt and Yerevan

Meteorite falls in western Turkey

243 new cases of coronavirus reported in Armenia

Turkish and Afghan defense ministers discuss security of Kabul International Airport

Republican Party of Armenia spokesperson on country's interests and demarcation/delimitation of border with Azerbaijan

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijani army's units open fire at Armenian military posts located in Yeraskh sector of border

Banak.info releases photo of Azerbaijani UAV downed by Armenia's air defense forces

Armenia Ombudsman shows picture of house under direct target of Azerbaijanis in Verin Shorzha village

Ombudsman presents violations of rights of Armenia's borderline residents to international organizations

Russia and Turkey are considering conclusion of a long-term agreement on natural gas transit

Armenia acting PM considers Azerbaijan's practice inadmissible during talk with ICRC President

Karabakh emergency situations service: Remains of another Armenian serviceman found in Varanda

Opposition 'Armenia' and 'I Have Honor' blocs agree on which member will be nominated as deputy parliamentary speaker

Armenia acting PM signs decision on setting up commission for burial of poet and journalist Armen Shekoyan

Armenia MFA comments on statement by Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group

Digest: Azerbaijani UAV shot down in Armenia, MEPs condemn Azerbaijani claims on Armenian territory

Armenia parliament approves sensational law on criminalizing heavy insults

Court to examine appeal against arrest of Meghri's ex-mayor, MP of opposition 'Armenia' bloc on Aug. 2

Armenia acting PM awards 29 general secretaries

Armenian authorities want to criminalize swearing

Armenia acting PM dismisses Head of Office of High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs

Dollar and euro continue to rise in Armenia

Armenia Ombudsman's Office says it has nothing to do with citizen's self-immolation in front of institution

Armenia acting FM receives Head of ICRC Delegation

Russia MFA calls on Yerevan and Baku to avoid taking actions that will lead to degradation of situation

Turkologist: US House of Representatives adoption of the Pallone Amendment is of major significance for Armenia

Armenia parliament approves several amendments to laws

Man who attempted to self-immolate in front of Armenia Ombudsman's Office is in critical condition

Man attempts to self-immolate in front of ombudsman's office in Yerevan

Heroin worth $ 45 million seized in Armenia

MEPs condemn Azerbaijan’s claims on Armenian territory

Greek Foreign Minister: The days of the Ottoman Empire are over

3-year-old child transferred from Karabakh to Yerevan medical center with heavy craniocerebral injury

American experts call reasons for US failure in Afghanistan

Another provocation: Azerbaijan opens fire on Armenian positions near Yeraskh