Armenian PM recommends that President appoint Suren Papikyan Deputy PM and Arshak Karapetyan defense minister
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has recommended appointing Arshak Karapetyan Minister of Defense, Suren Papikyan — Deputy Prime Minister, Romanos Petrosyan — Minister of Environment and Narek Mkrtchyan — Minister of Labor and Social Affairs, as reported the Public Relations Department of the Staff of the President of Armenia.

As reported earlier, Arshak Karapetyan was relieved of the post of First Deputy Minister of Defense, and Narek Mkrtchyan was relieved of the post of First Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Affairs.

Suren Papikyan is currently the acting Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure, and Romanos Petrosyan is the acting Minister of Environment.
Հայերեն and Русский
