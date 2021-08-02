News
Armenian ruling party MP: Security comes first, and Armenia will always be a sovereign state
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


It’s internationally accepted that there are small countries that have contractual ties for strategic partnership with other countries which ensure border security. This is what deputy of Civil Contract Party, businessman Khachatur Sukiasyan told reporters today, touching upon Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s proposal according to which Russian border guards may be deployed along the entire length of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

Sukiasyan added that Armenia needs to create an army that will be able to maintain border security while Russian border guards ensure the country’s border security along with Armenian border guards. When told that this will lower the level of Armenia’s sovereignty, Sukiasyan disagreed. “Security comes first, and Armenia will always be a sovereign state,” he said.

Touching upon the current situation on Armenia’s border, Sukiasyan said even though there will be escalation and provocations, Armenia must be ready to manage everything very calmly and cold-heartedly in order to ensure border security.

Sukiasyan added that he didn’t know what the Russian Federation has discussed in regard to the border situation and that he doesn’t think the ruling party has held discussions on ceding new territories.
