Dollar and euro continue to go up in Armenia
Dollar and euro continue to go up in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 488.19/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is up by AMD 1.95 from Sunday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was 580.70 (up by AMD 2.37), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 679.51 (up by AMD 0.28), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.69 (up by AMD 0.03) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 400.08, AMD 28,656.37 and AMD 16,386.28, respectively.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
