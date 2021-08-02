Argentina President congratulates Armenia PM

President of Argentina Alberto Fernandez has sent a congratulatory message to Nikol Pashinyan to congratulate him on being appointed Prime Minister of Armenia. The message particularly states the following:

“Mr. Prime Minister,

It is an honor for me to convey my best wishes to you on becoming the head of the Government of Armenia following the victory in the parliamentary elections held on June 20 and to wish you success.

Based on the principles and values that our countries share, as well as the strong ties that unite our societies, with this letter, I would like to express certainty that together we will be able to overcome the difficult historical challenges in the near future.

I reaffirm my government’s willingness to continue to strengthen the traditional friendship and cooperation hinged on mutual understanding and respect that unite Argentina and Armenia.

The presence of the major Armenian community on our land contributes to these close ties and enrichens our culture and reminds us of the potential that we can still use in all of our exchanges. I cordially salute you and express the assurances of my highest consideration.”