Kazakhstan President congratulates Armenia's Pashinyan
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev today sent a congratulatory message to Nikol Pashinyan on being appointed Prime Minister of Armenia. The message reads as follows:

“Dear Mr. Pashinyan,

I cordially congratulate you on being appointed Prime Minister of Armenia.

The trust that you have serves as brilliant evidence of the wide support to the course of action you have chosen for ensuring stability, unity and harmony within society, improving the welfare of citizens and strengthening Armenia’s reputation in the international arena.

I am certain that your future prolific work will contribute to the sustainable development and advancement of Armenia, as well as the expansion and deepening of Kazakh-Armenian relations in the bilateral and multilateral formats.

I wish you good health and great success for the welfare of the friendly Armenian people.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
