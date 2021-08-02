News
His Holiness Karekin II sends congratulatory message to Nikol Pashinyan
His Holiness Karekin II sends congratulatory message to Nikol Pashinyan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians today sent a congratulatory message to Nikol Pashinyan on being appointed Prime Minister of Armenia.

The message particularly states the following:

“On the occasion of being appointed Prime Minister of Armenia as a result of the snap parliamentary elections, we convey our wishes for effective work.

Due to the situation created in and around Armenia as a result of the 44-day war in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), today, the imperative is to ensure security of Armenia’s borders, clarify the status of Artsakh and solve the socio-economic issues in Armenia. The divine path to overcoming the current challenges and ensuring security is to discharge the political tension and create an atmosphere of solidarity and unity in the country.

Staying true to its calling, the Armenian Holy Apostolic Church will continue to support the empowerment of our statehood and use its potential for further development of Armenia-Diaspora relations, strengthening of awareness of the national identity of Armenians abroad and advancement of spiritual life.

May the Lord keep Armenia and Artsakh in peace and secure and help you make achievements that will benefit the homeland.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
