Armenia PM congratulates Alen Simonyan on being elected parliamentary speaker

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to Alen Simonyan on being elected Speaker of the National Assembly.

“Dear Mr. Simonyan,

I congratulate you on being elected Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia.

You are assuming the office of parliamentary speaker in a period that is crucial for our country and region and in a period in which we are all undergoing historical tribulations.

On this path, it is important that the parliament and the debates in parliament serves as a means for consolidation and that the quality and substance of the adopted laws and decisions are adequate to the challenges facing the nation and state and the aspirations.

The agenda for reinforcing our state and its institutions must be in the axis of all that. This must be the guideline for all of us, including the National Assembly.

I wish you success and fruitful work.”