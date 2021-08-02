Officials from 73 countries to attend inauguration of Iran's President-elect

The spokesman of the presiding board of Iranian Parliament Seyyed Nezam Al-Din Mousavi announced the presence of 115 officials from 73 countries at the inauguration ceremony of President-elect Ebrahim Raeisi, Mehr reports.

"So far, 115 officials from 73 countries have announced their readiness to attend the inauguration of the president-elect," Mousavi told reporters on Monday.

"The inauguration ceremony will be attended by 10 presidents, 20 speakers of parliament, 11 foreign ministers, 10 other ministers, envoys of presidents, vice presidents and parliamentary delegations," he added.

"Representatives and prominent figures of different religions and sects of the world were also invited. Important cultural and social figures of the Islamic world will also be present and these figures will arrive in Tehran in the coming days," Mousavi noted.

"The presidential decree of newly-elect president Ebrahim Raeisi will be endorsed by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei in a ceremony tomorrow. President-elect will be sworn in as the next Iranian President on Thursday in a ceremony at Iran's Parliament," the spokesman said.

The ceremony will be broadcast live at 10:30 a.m. (local time) on Tuesday from the Iranian national TV, Leader's official website and official pages on social media.

Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi won Iran’s presidential election which was held on 18 June, gaining 61.95% of the total votes.