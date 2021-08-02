France Ambassador to relatives of Armenian POWs: Captives shouldn't be used to exert pressure on Armenia

Among the issues that emerged after the war, we realize that the return of captives is the most pressing issue. This is what Ambassador of France to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte said during a meeting with the relatives of Armenian prisoners of war near the Embassy of France.

“Besides the fact that the release of captives is stipulated by the statement of November 9, 2020, their release is also binding on the ground of international law. France has some hope that they would be released when some captives were recently released, even if they are released in small numbers and rather late. We hope the return of captives continues. The captives should not be used to exert pressure on Armenia. France maintains its capacity to speak to both sides,” the Ambassador said, noting that this is also interested in this topic.

The Ambassador also said he is always willing to receive the relatives of captives and they can be rest assured that France support them.

Today the relatives of prisoners of war held a protest near the French Embassy in Armenia with the demand for the release of the captives.