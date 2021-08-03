News
Tuesday
August 03
News
Tuesday
August 03
Anti-record in Georgia: 4,827 new COVID-19 cases reported per day
Anti-record in Georgia: 4,827 new COVID-19 cases reported per day
Region:Georgia
Theme: Society

The number of detected cases of coronavirus infection in Georgia has increased by 4,827 over the past day, while 34 people have died.

According to the official website StopCov, 428,670 cases of infection have been identified in the country since the beginning of the pandemic.

Over the past 24 hours, 1,895 people have been recovered, and since the beginning of the pandemic, 388,893 people have died. 

A total of 523,466 people were vaccinated, including 16,677 in the last 24 hours.

The first case of coronavirus in Georgia was recorded on February 26, 2020.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
