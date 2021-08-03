News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 03
USD
490.93
EUR
583.32
RUB
6.74
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
490.93
EUR
583.32
RUB
6.74
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Azerbaijan cannot invade Armenia when it pleases
Azerbaijan cannot invade Armenia when it pleases
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


Azerbaijan cannot invade the territory of Armenia whenever it pleases, said Ruben Rubinyan, a candidate for vice speaker of parliament from the ruling Civil Contract party.

According to him, it was confirmed by the events that took place in the Gegharkunik province of Armenia last week. 

As for the Sev Lake in the Gegharkunik province of Armenia, as well as other places where Azerbaijani units penetrated, the MP noted: "Azerbaijani military units are in these territories illegally and must leave them."

According to the MP, Azerbaijan is trying to undermine regional stability and not fulfill its part of the obligations under the trilateral statement of November 9 last year, where there is also a point to unblock all transport communications in the region. 

"But we are still trying to resolve the issue by political and diplomatic means," the candidate said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia MP: Azerbaijan's actions are also targeted against CSTO and Russian peacekeeping mission in Karabakh
According to him, a country needs to have ensured...
 Armenia MOD: Iran Ambassador visits Gegharkunik Province
Ambassador Zohouri expressed concern about...
 Appeal of Armenian refugees from Azerbaijan, Nagorno Karabakh to international community and PACE
Non-governmental organizations of Armenia and Nagorno Karabakh for the protection of the rights of the Armenian refugees from Azerbaijan and Nagorno Karabakh appeal...
 Armenia opens case on damaging army vehicle amid Azerbaijani shelling
According to the Armenian Investigative Committee...
Opposition MP: Even if there is pause in the current situation, it can't help ensure long-term peace for Armenia
Azerbaijan will continue its actions, and it will...
 Karabakh: Remains of another 4 Armenian servicemen found in and removed from Varanda
Since the truce, the remains of...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos