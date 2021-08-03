Azerbaijan cannot invade Armenia when it pleases

Azerbaijan cannot invade the territory of Armenia whenever it pleases, said Ruben Rubinyan, a candidate for vice speaker of parliament from the ruling Civil Contract party.
According to him, it was confirmed by the events that took place in the Gegharkunik province of Armenia last week.
As for the Sev Lake in the Gegharkunik province of Armenia, as well as other places where Azerbaijani units penetrated, the MP noted: "Azerbaijani military units are in these territories illegally and must leave them."
According to the MP, Azerbaijan is trying to undermine regional stability and not fulfill its part of the obligations under the trilateral statement of November 9 last year, where there is also a point to unblock all transport communications in the region.
"But we are still trying to resolve the issue by political and diplomatic means," the candidate said.