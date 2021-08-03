Pashinyan proposes to appoint another Deputy PM and 6 ministers

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan proposed to the President to appoint Mher Grigoryan as Deputy Prime Minister, press service reported.
Pashinyan proposed to appoint six more ministers. In particular, it was proposed to appoint Anahit Avanesyan as Minister of Health, Andranik Piloyan as Minister of Emergency Situations, Vahram Dumanyan as Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports, Vahan Kerobyan as Minister of Economy, Tigran Khachatryan as Minister of Finance and Karen Andreasyan as Minister of Justice.
The latter once held the post of the Ombudsman of Armenia.