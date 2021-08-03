Saudi Arabia changes rules of entry into country

Holders of tourist visas who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can now enter Saudi Arabia without being required to be in quarantine, ATOR reported.
Saudi Arabia will allow travelers vaccinated with one of the approved vaccines: Oxford / Astra Zeneca, Pfizer / BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson.
In addition, tourists who have received the Sinopharm or Sinovac vaccine are allowed to enter. However, they will have to receive an additional dose of one of the four vaccines approved in the Kingdom. All travelers must also provide a negative PCR test taken no earlier than 72 hours before departure.
The period of stay in Saudi Arabia on a tourist visa - valid for a year - should not exceed 90 days. The consular fee for paperwork is about $ 120.