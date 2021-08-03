News
Tuesday
August 03
Armenian journalists holding petition in parliament with the demand to lift restrictions on them
Armenian journalists holding petition in parliament with the demand to lift restrictions on them
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenian journalists accredited to parliament are currently holding a petition with the demand to lift the restrictions on their movement.

The journalists also intend to have a closed meeting with Speaker of the National Assembly Alen Simonyan to discuss the reason for the restrictions.

The State Protection Service has been controlling the movement of journalists during the sessions of the National Assembly of the eighth convocation for the past two days, and there is already a decision to prohibit their entry into parliament, their presence in the hallways and interviews with Members of Parliament.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
