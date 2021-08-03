Armenia parliament considering election of the other two deputy parliamentary speakers (LIVE)

During today’s special session, the newly elected National Assembly of Armenia of the eighth convocation continues to consider the election of the other two Deputy Speakers of Parliament.
This time, the ruling Civil Contract Party has nominated Hakob Arshakyan, who was previously relieved of the post of Minister of High-Tech Industry due to a dispute that he got into with a journalist.
The parliament has already elected one of the deputy parliamentary speakers, that is, deputy of the ruling majority Ruben Rubinyan.