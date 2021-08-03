Yerevan Council of Elders member is in critical condition, on ventilator

A little while ago, citizen and member of the My Step faction of the Council of Elders of Yerevan Arman Antonyan, who was stabbed in one of the houses in Nor Artamet village of Kotayk Province on August 1, was transferred to Mikayelyan University Hospital. This is what Chief of Staff of Yerevan State Medical University Shushan Danielyan wrote on her Facebook page, adding the following:
“The citizen, who underwent chest and abdomen surgeries at another medical institution, has been transferred to the University Hospital where he is in critical condition and is on a ventilator. There will be further information.”
Yesterday Head of the News Department at Yerevan Municipality Iosif Kubatyan reported the following: “On Sunday, Arman Antonyan was attacked. He is in extremely critical condition after receiving nearly a dozen stabs with a knife.
Based on the statement issued by the My Step faction, there are suspicions that the attack was linked to his activities as a member of the Council of Elders. I hope the law-enforcement authorities reveal the perpetrators of the assassination attempt and present very interesting details to the public.”