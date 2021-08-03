Rotation of Armenian peacekeepers takes place in Kosovo

The rotation of Armenian peacekeepers took place in Kosovo.

A solemn ceremony of handing over command and awarding medals took place in Kosovo. The 33rd Armenian grouping handed over the national flag of Armenia to the 34th Armenian grouping.

Brigadier-General G. Schopf highly appreciated the service of the 33rd group. He also stressed that the 33rd military group arrived in Kosovo in a rather difficult period for Armenia, which once again testifies to the professionalism and high level of the Armenian Armed Forces.

At the end of the ceremony, the command awarded the servicemen of the 33rd Armenian grouping with medals, certificates, and souvenirs.