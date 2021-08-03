News
Georgia PM congratulates Nikol Pashinyan on being appointed Armenia PM
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Politics

Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Gharibashvili today sent a congratulatory message to Nikol Pashinyan on being appointed Prime Minister of Armenia.

“Allow me to sincerely congratulate you on being appointed Prime Minister of Armenia. The geopolitical dynamics and current challenges in the region are making the cooperation between our countries more significant in both the bilateral and regional formats.

I believe that the close and centuries-old ties and traditionally friendly-neighborly relations between Georgia and Armenia will grow stronger in the future. I would also like to express willingness for the active dialogue for strengthening the mutually beneficial cooperation even further.

Your Excellency, once again, I would like to assert my assure my deep respect and wish you and the fraternal Armenian people peace and welfare," the message reads.
