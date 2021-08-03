News
Chief of Armenia Armed Forces' General Staff meets with Russia Embassy's new military attaché
Chief of Armenia Armed Forces' General Staff meets with Russia Embassy's new military attaché
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia, Lieutenant General Artak Davtyan today received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin.

As reported the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, the meeting was held on the occasion of the end of the military-diplomatic mission of the defense attaché of the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Armenia and the appointment of the new attaché.

Davtyan congratulated newly appointed attaché, Colonel Igor Shcherbakov, wished him success and expressed gratitude to Colonel Andrey Grishchuk for the fruitful work.

During the meeting, the interlocutors discussed military cooperation issues and presented the issues related to regional security.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
