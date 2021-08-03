Armenia parliament to try to elect the remaining two deputy parliamentary speakers tomorrow

The newly elected National Assembly of Armenia of the eighth convocation will continue to elect the two remaining deputy parliamentary speakers during tomorrow’s session. This time, the ruling Civil Contract faction of the National Assembly has nominated Hakob Arshakyan, who was previously dismissed from the position of Minister of High-Tech Industry after a brawl with a journalist.
At the same time, leader of the opposition ‘Armenia’ bloc’s faction Seyran Ohanyan declared that ‘Armenia’ bloc will boycott tomorrow’s vote.
The Armenian parliament has already elected one deputy parliamentary speaker, that is, deputy of the ruling majority Ruben Rubinyan