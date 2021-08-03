Head of Armenia's Aravus: Azerbaijanis intensively carrying out engineering works at 13 posts bordering village

The Azerbaijanis are intensively carrying out engineering works at the 13 Azerbaijani military posts bordering Aravus village [in Syunik Province of Armenia]. This is what head of Aravus village Argam Hovsepyan told reporters today, adding that the Azerbaijanis are nearly 700 meters away from the residents of Aravus.
According to him, nearly 300 Azerbaijanis are involved in the efforts.
Hovsepyan added that after the war [in Nagorno-Karabakh], nearly 64 hectares of lands belonging to the residents of Aravus have been transferred to the Azerbaijani side through the GPS system, and there were fields and pastures in which there are Azerbaijani military posts now.