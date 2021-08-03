News
Karabakh MP: You leave Stepanakert and go crazy when you see Azerbaijani flags everywhere
Region:Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Society

You step out of Stepanakert and go crazy when you see Azerbaijani flags everywhere on the road. This is what deputy of the Justice faction of the National Assembly of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Metaqse Hakobyan wrote on her Facebook page, adding the following:

“Three Azerbaijanis calmly eat blackberries on our road…Shushi is completely destroyed, altered, and it’s horrible when you realize that there will never be the air and soul of Shushi again…Ghazanchetsots Cathedral is slowly disappearing…And you, Arayik [Harutyunyan] and Nikol [Pashinyan], asphalt the road, sway a hammer and keep deceiving the people, that will be ‘salvation’.”
