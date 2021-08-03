Armenia PM on demarcation and delimitation of borders

Armenia Ombudsman: Azerbaijani servicemen stole 8 cows and 1 bull belonging to 3 families of Syunik Province's villages

Armenian PM: Unblocking of links in region is actually on Armenia's agenda, not Azerbaijan's

Armenian PM: Azerbaijan continues to lead a somewhat aggressive policy against Armenia

Armenia government has draft decision on appointing ex-justice minister State Revenue Committee chairman

Hetq.am: Turkey has banned Armenia-registered planes from entering its airspace, without any substantiation

Karabakh emergency situations service: Remains of 3 Armenian servicemen found in Varanda

Armenia premier introduces newly appointed defense minister to MOD staff and army's top officers

Karabakh MP: You leave Stepanakert and go crazy when you see Azerbaijani flags everywhere

Armenia President appoints judge of first instance court of Lori Province

Head of Armenia's Aravus: Azerbaijanis intensively carrying out engineering works at 13 posts bordering village

Armenia Parliament Speaker: Authorities have no intention to restrict activities of journalists in any way

Armenia opposition MP: It will very hard to retrieve the strategic points occupied by Azerbaijan Armed Forces

Armenia MP: Azerbaijan's actions are also targeted against CSTO and Russian peacekeeping mission in Karabakh

Karabakh President: We have decided to build a new, large hydro power plant in Getavan village of Martakert region

Digest: Pashinyan appointed Armenian PM, Armenia confirms over 200,000 COVID-19 cases

Armenia parliament to try to elect the remaining two deputy parliamentary speakers tomorrow

Armenia PM holds phone talks with France President, Macron attaches importance to demarcation and delimitation

Armenia President congratulates Artur Davtyan who scored bronze medal at Summer Olympic Games

Nikol Pashinyan dismisses Deputy Chief of Staff of PM's Office

Armenia Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Ministry's General Secretary sacked

Armenia parliament respects memory of victims of Yazidi massacres in northern Iraq in 2014 with moment of silence

Armenia President holds phone talks with Bulgarian counterpart

Georgia PM congratulates Nikol Pashinyan on being appointed Armenia PM

Armenia MOD: Iran Ambassador visits Gegharkunik Province

US begins largest naval drills since Cold War

Chief of Armenia Armed Forces' General Staff meets with Russia Embassy's new military attaché

Appeal of Armenian refugees from Azerbaijan, Nagorno Karabakh to international community and PACE

NATO and EU blame Iran for attack on merchant ship in Arabian Sea

Armenia President congratulates new parliamentary speaker

Saudi Arabia changes rules of entry into country

Exchange rates in Armenia

Armenia President confers diplomatic rank of ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary upon Lilit Makunts

Yerevan Council of Elders member is in critical condition, on ventilator

IMF to allocate $ 650 billion to restore global economy

New York Times editor bans employees from investigating COVID-19 origin

Rotation of Armenian peacekeepers takes place in Kosovo

Armenia parliament considering election of the other two deputy parliamentary speakers (LIVE)

Armenia president appoints 6 ministers

Armen Sarkissian has phone talks with Nikol Pashinyan

Ruben Rubinyan elected as one of 3 Armenian parliament vice-speakers

Forest fires start in vicinity of Jerusalem

Mher Grigoryan appointed as Deputy PM of Armenia

Armenian journalists holding petition in parliament with the demand to lift restrictions on them

Pashinyan proposes to appoint another Deputy PM and 6 ministers

Azerbaijan cannot invade Armenia when it pleases

Anti-record in Georgia: 4,827 new COVID-19 cases reported per day

237 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Armenia per day

Armenia opens case on damaging army vehicle amid Azerbaijani shelling

Azerbaijani Parliament to convene for emergency meeting

Oil prices are going down

Newspaper: Armenian authorities deployed troops near parliament building

Armenia's Journalists Union condemns actions of National Security Service against journalist Nairi Hokhikyan

US orders 24 Russian diplomats to leave country by Sep. 3

Armenia ruling party MP on his future activities in parliament

Armenia justice minister recalled from leave

Officials from 73 countries to attend inauguration of Iran's President-elect

France Ambassador to relatives of Armenian POWs: Captives shouldn't be used to exert pressure on Armenia

Aurora Prize Laureate Kyaw Hla Aung passes away

Bus transporting tourists overturns in Turkey, leaving 3 dead

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijani army opens fire at Yeraskh and Kut villages with firearms of various calibers

Relatives of Armenian POWs from Armenia's Shirak Province submit documents to France Ambassador

'Armenia' bloc MP: We will apply to Constitutional Court to demand restoration of deputies' parliamentary immunity

Armenia PM congratulates Alen Simonyan on being elected parliamentary speaker

Russia's Putin congratulates Nikol Pashinyan

Armenia MP Hakob Simidyan appointed Advisor to PM

Armenia Armed Forces Combat Readiness Department chief dismissed

Digest: Armenia MPs discuss parliament speaker's candidacy, Armenian soldier found dead in Artsakh

His Holiness Karekin II sends congratulatory message to Nikol Pashinyan

Armenia's ruling Civil Contract faction elects Alen Simonyan parliamentary speaker in the absence of opposition blocs

Lilit Makunts appointed Armenia's Ambassador to the United States of America

Armenia Gegharkunik Province ex-governor appointed territorial administration and infrastructure minister

Armenian ruling party MP: Security comes first, and Armenia will always be a sovereign state

Opposition MP: Even if there is pause in the current situation, it can't help ensure long-term peace for Armenia

Dollar and euro continue to go up in Armenia

Karabakh: Remains of another 4 Armenian servicemen found in and removed from Varanda

Armenia's new parliament convenes special session today

Kazakhstan President congratulates Armenia's Pashinyan

Second secret ballot for election of Speaker of 8th convocation of Armenia National Assembly being held

Karabakh President congratulates Nikol Pashinyan on being appointed Armenia's premier

Argentina President congratulates Armenia PM

Relatives of Armenian POWs gather near parliament building, demand inclusion of captives' issue in agenda

Armenia Gegharkunik Province governor sacked

Armenia President signs decisions on appointing Deputy Prime Minister and 3 ministers

Armenia Investigative Committee: Soldier who left military unit dies from explosion of illegally kept grenade

Armenia Prosecutor General receives Russia Ambassador, Armenian POWs' issue discussed

Opposition 'Armenia' bloc MP: Government has forgotten about motion that ex-PM had filed for Nikol Pashinyan

Coronavirus in Armenia: 2 new deaths

Armenia first deputy minister of labor and social affairs sacked

Armenian PM recommends that President appoint Suren Papikyan Deputy PM and Arshak Karapetyan defense minister

Armenia PM dismisses first deputy defense minister Arshak Karapetyan

Nikol Pashinyan appointed Prime Minister of Armenia

Body of 22-year-old soldier found in Artsakh

President: For preserving statehood in Armenia, it is necessary to overcome the existing split

Young Liberals of Australian Capital Territory recognizes Armenian, Greek, Assyrian Genocides

Azerbaijan refutes information about opening of air corridor over Armenia

Armenia's new parliament discusses candidates running for speaker

Azerbaijani authorities sentence 2 captured Armenians to 20 years in prison

Deputies of newly elected Armenian parliament take oath

Safoian-founded SADA named Google Cloud Partner of the Year for third year in a row