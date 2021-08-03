Karabakh emergency situations service: Remains of 3 Armenian servicemen found in Varanda

The remains of three Armenian servicemen were found today during the searches for the remains of deceased soldiers and soldiers considered missing in action that continued in Varanda (Fizuli) region today, and the Azerbaijani side transferred the remains of another three servicemen to the Armenian side in the sector of the Karmir Shuka and Shekher villages of Martuni region through the mediation of the Russian peacekeeping mission, as reported the State Service for Emergency Situations of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).
Overall, the remains of six Armenian servicemen were removed from the territories that are now under the control of Azerbaijan, and their identities will be confirmed after forensic medicine expert examination. Since November 13, 2020, the remains of a total of 1,629 soldiers have been removed through search operations.