4 people die after blast at house of Afghan acting defense minister

Journalists meet with Armenia Parliament Speaker, share their comments on the restrictions against them

Pope Francis to visit Lebanon

Armenia ruling party MP: Civil Contract Party's detachment didn't participate in Four-Day Artsakh War in April 2016

Yerevan mayor awards companies and individuals having supported the community during war in Artsakh

Armenia Deputy PM appoints head of office and aide

Digest: Azerbaijani UAV attempts to penetrate Armenia, Armenia electing parliament's 3 vice-speakers

Armenia Ministry of High-Tech Industry has new minister

Armenia Health Ministry expresses gratitude to France's Emmanuel Macron

Armenia PM appoints new deputy chief of staff

Opposition's candidate for Armenian deputy parliamentary speaker Ishkhan Saghatelyan is candidate of sciences

Karabakh emergency situations service: Remains of another Armenian serviceman found in Varanda region

'Armenia' bloc MP: Demarcation and delimitation of borders with Azerbaijan dangerous in current conditions

Secret ballot for election of last Armenian deputy parliamentary speaker to be held tomorrow

Emmanuel Macron to Armenians: France will always be by your side

Armenia premier to pay working visit to Iran, to meet with President-elect

Ukrainian-Armenian woman appointed Ukraine's deputy minister of internal affairs

Armenia acting FM appoints spokesperson

SPRING PR is the winner of IPRA Golden World Awards - 2021

Armenian parliament discusses candidacy of 3rd vice-speaker

Stepan Melkonyan relieves of his post as Armenian NSS Deputy Director

European Commission head: There is not enough data for Sputnik V approval in EU

Attempt to penetrate Azerbaijani UAV into Armenian airspace suppressed

Debts of US residents break multi-year record

Mkhitar Zakaryan to stay arrested

Bus with soldiers blows up in Damascus

Hakob Arshakyan elected as another vice-speaker of Armenian parliament

Armenian parliament's new speaker make appointments

280 COVID-19 new cases reported in Armenia per day

Russian peacekeepers provide medical aid to over 120 residents in remote areas of Nagorno-Karabakh

Oil is getting cheaper

Situation near Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable

Secret ballot held to elect 1 of 3 vice-speakers to Armenian parliament

Rustam Badasyan appointed State Revenue Committee head

Over 300 people rescued from fires in Athens suburbs

Special session of Armenian parliament continues in Yerevan

4 people die after blast at house of Afghan acting defense minister

Armenia PM on demarcation and delimitation of borders

Armenia Ombudsman: Azerbaijani servicemen stole 8 cows and 1 bull belonging to 3 families of Syunik Province's villages

Armenian PM: Unblocking of links in region is actually on Armenia's agenda, not Azerbaijan's

Armenian PM: Azerbaijan continues to lead a somewhat aggressive policy against Armenia

Armenia government has draft decision on appointing ex-justice minister State Revenue Committee chairman

Hetq.am: Turkey has banned Armenia-registered planes from entering its airspace, without any substantiation

Karabakh emergency situations service: Remains of 3 Armenian servicemen found in Varanda

Armenia premier introduces newly appointed defense minister to MOD staff and army's top officers

Karabakh MP: You leave Stepanakert and go crazy when you see Azerbaijani flags everywhere

Armenia President appoints judge of first instance court of Lori Province

Head of Armenia's Aravus: Azerbaijanis intensively carrying out engineering works at 13 posts bordering village

Armenia Parliament Speaker: Authorities have no intention to restrict activities of journalists in any way

Armenia opposition MP: It will very hard to retrieve the strategic points occupied by Azerbaijan Armed Forces

Armenia MP: Azerbaijan's actions are also targeted against CSTO and Russian peacekeeping mission in Karabakh

Karabakh President: We have decided to build a new, large hydro power plant in Getavan village of Martakert region

Digest: Pashinyan appointed Armenian PM, Armenia confirms over 200,000 COVID-19 cases

Armenia parliament to try to elect the remaining two deputy parliamentary speakers tomorrow

Armenia PM holds phone talks with France President, Macron attaches importance to demarcation and delimitation

Armenia President congratulates Artur Davtyan who scored bronze medal at Summer Olympic Games

Nikol Pashinyan dismisses Deputy Chief of Staff of PM's Office

Armenia Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Ministry's General Secretary sacked

Armenia parliament respects memory of victims of Yazidi massacres in northern Iraq in 2014 with moment of silence

Armenia President holds phone talks with Bulgarian counterpart

Georgia PM congratulates Nikol Pashinyan on being appointed Armenia PM

Armenia MOD: Iran Ambassador visits Gegharkunik Province

US begins largest naval drills since Cold War

Chief of Armenia Armed Forces' General Staff meets with Russia Embassy's new military attaché

Appeal of Armenian refugees from Azerbaijan, Nagorno Karabakh to international community and PACE

NATO and EU blame Iran for attack on merchant ship in Arabian Sea

Armenia President congratulates new parliamentary speaker

Saudi Arabia changes rules of entry into country

Exchange rates in Armenia

Armenia President confers diplomatic rank of ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary upon Lilit Makunts

Yerevan Council of Elders member is in critical condition, on ventilator

IMF to allocate $ 650 billion to restore global economy

New York Times editor bans employees from investigating COVID-19 origin

Rotation of Armenian peacekeepers takes place in Kosovo

Armenia parliament considering election of the other two deputy parliamentary speakers (LIVE)

Armenia president appoints 6 ministers

Armen Sarkissian has phone talks with Nikol Pashinyan

Ruben Rubinyan elected as one of 3 Armenian parliament vice-speakers

Forest fires start in vicinity of Jerusalem

Mher Grigoryan appointed as Deputy PM of Armenia

Armenian journalists holding petition in parliament with the demand to lift restrictions on them

Pashinyan proposes to appoint another Deputy PM and 6 ministers

Azerbaijan cannot invade Armenia when it pleases

Anti-record in Georgia: 4,827 new COVID-19 cases reported per day

237 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Armenia per day

Armenia opens case on damaging army vehicle amid Azerbaijani shelling

Azerbaijani Parliament to convene for emergency meeting

Oil prices are going down

Newspaper: Armenian authorities deployed troops near parliament building

Armenia's Journalists Union condemns actions of National Security Service against journalist Nairi Hokhikyan

US orders 24 Russian diplomats to leave country by Sep. 3

Armenia ruling party MP on his future activities in parliament

Armenia justice minister recalled from leave

Officials from 73 countries to attend inauguration of Iran's President-elect

France Ambassador to relatives of Armenian POWs: Captives shouldn't be used to exert pressure on Armenia

Aurora Prize Laureate Kyaw Hla Aung passes away

Bus transporting tourists overturns in Turkey, leaving 3 dead

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijani army opens fire at Yeraskh and Kut villages with firearms of various calibers

Relatives of Armenian POWs from Armenia's Shirak Province submit documents to France Ambassador

'Armenia' bloc MP: We will apply to Constitutional Court to demand restoration of deputies' parliamentary immunity

Armenia PM congratulates Alen Simonyan on being elected parliamentary speaker