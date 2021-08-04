News
News
4 people die after blast at house of Afghan acting defense minister
4 people die after blast at house of Afghan acting defense minister
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Incidents

At least four people were killed, another 20 were injured as a result of a car explosion near the house of Afghan Defense Minister Bismillah Mohammadi and the ensuing clashes between the security forces and the attackers, AFP reported.

Sources noted that the car was driven by a suicide bomber.

TOLOnews TV channel reported with reference to the country's Ministry of Internal Affairs that the attack on the minister's house ended almost four hours later. According to preliminary data, four militants participated in the attack, TASS reports.

On Tuesday, 1TV channel reported about a car bombing in the capital of Afghanistan - the city of Kabul - near the minister's house. At the time of the explosion, the official was not in the house; his family was evacuated. 

Later, TOLOnews informed that armed people broke into Mohammadi's house, security forces entered into a firefight with them. The 1TV channel, in turn, reported that after the explosion, unknown persons also began to invade the houses of civilians.
