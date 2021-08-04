News
Bus with soldiers blows up in Damascus
Bus with soldiers blows up in Damascus
Region:Middle East
Theme: Politics, Incidents

A bus carrying Syrian soldiers was blown up on Wednesday in Damascus outside an army hostel in the Masakin al-Haras area, SANA reported.

As a result of the terrorist attack, there are dead and wounded, their number is not given.

A photo posted on the agency's website shows a thick column of black smoke rising from the scene of the explosion into the sky.

The last such incident took place in the Syrian capital on June 27, 2019, on the Mezza highway in the west of the city. 

According to the police department, a woman and a girl were injured and were taken to the hospital. An explosive device was planted in a parked car.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
