Armenia PM introduces newly appointed justice minister

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan today visited the Ministry of Justice and introduced the staff to newly appointed Minister of Justice Karen Andreasyan.

Pashinyan thanked ex-minister Rustam Badasyan for his work and congratulated Andreasyan on being appointed minister. He also attached importance to the reforms underway in the justice sector and stated that, at the end of the day, having a sense of the presence of justice is one of the major objectives that the people set forth for the authorities during the revolution that took place in 2018.

In the context of the activities of the Ministry of Justice, the head of government attached importance to the introduction of the Patrol Service, in which the Ministry of Justice actively participated and developed the policy for this.

Badasyan expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for the support provided to the ministry, congratulated Andreasyan on being appointed minister and wished him success in implementing the reforms that have already been launched.

Newly appointed Minister of Justice Karen Andreasyan also expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for the trust and pledged to work with the team of young professionals to make sure justice is served for everyone in Armenia.

Summing up, Prime Minister Pashinyan attached importance to the reforms in the justice sector and the judiciary. “Our notions and perceptions must also comply with the vision that citizens of Armenia have. What is necessary is consistency. However, we must not forget that the judiciary is large and includes penitentiary procedure, the Compulsory Enforcement Service, etc. The new model of penitentiary service proposed by the ex-minister is very interesting, and we must talk about this in more detail soon,” he said.