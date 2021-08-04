News
Karabakh emergency situations service: Remains of another Armenian serviceman found in Varanda region
Karabakh emergency situations service: Remains of another Armenian serviceman found in Varanda region
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

During today’s search operations in Varanda (Fizuli), the remains of another Armenian serviceman were found and removed, and his identity will be confirmed after forensic medicine expert examination to be conducted in Armenia.

As reported the State Service for Emergency Situations of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), since the truce, the remains of a total of 1,630 servicemen have been removed from the seized territories of Artsakh.

The Service will provide further information about the future directions for searches.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
