Opposition's candidate for Armenian deputy parliamentary speaker Ishkhan Saghatelyan is candidate of sciences

I was exempt from military service since I was going to receive the ranking of candidate of historical sciences. This is what candidate for the position of deputy parliamentary speaker, representative of the Supreme Body of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun (ARF-D) political party Ishkhan Saghatelyan said in response to deputies’ questions during a discussion on the nomination of one of the three deputy parliamentary speakers held as part of today’s special session of the newly elected National Assembly of Armenia.

Saghatelyan also stated that he was on the frontline at the end of the escalation that took place in April 2016. “During the 44-day war in Nagorno-Karabakh, I was busy solving tactical issues and securing the subdivision formed by the ARF-D,” Saghatelyan added.

Asked how he would react if he wasn't elected deputy parliamentary speaker, Saghatelyan said “he would only be happy”. “I don’t need to hold a position just for the sake of holding a position. It’s just that, according to the Constitution of Armenia, one of the deputy parliamentary speakers needs to represent the opposition,” the candidate recalled.