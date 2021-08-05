News
Armenia PM introduces new finance minister, sets aside public procurement system and public debt management
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics


Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan today visited the Ministry of Finance and introduced the staff to newly appointed Minister of Finance Tigran Khachatryan.

At the outset, Pashinyan thanked ex-minister Atom Janjughazyan for his work.

Underscoring the ensuring of the regular activities of the fiscal system and the ministry during the period of crisis, the Prime Minister mentioned that this is very important and deserves appreciation.

Pashinyan set aside two directions, including the ongoing improvement of the public procurement system and public debt management.

Talking about the major changes made in the tax policy sector over the past three years, Pashinyan emphasized that there is still a lot of work to do.

Pashinyan congratulated Tigran Khachatryan and wished him success. Ex-minister Atom Janjughazyan expressed gratitude to Nikol Pashinyan for providing him with the opportunity to assume the office of finance minister, congratulated Khachatryan and wished him more achievements.

In his turn, Khachatryan thanked Prime Minister Pashinyan for trusting him to serve as finance minister and thanked Janjughazyan and the staff of the Ministry of Finance for the work done over the past few years. He also expressed confidence that the ministry will work with maximum effectiveness through partnership with Janjughazyan in the future.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
