Armenia Health Ministry expresses gratitude to France's Emmanuel Macron

The Ministry of Health of Armenia expresses gratitude to President of France Emmanuel Macron and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of France to Armenia Jonathan Lacote for supporting Armenia in the fight against the global pandemic. This is stated in the statement issued by the Ministyr of Health of Armenia.
“To resist another wave of the pandemic, massive vaccinations play a major role in our country’s agenda and around the world in general.
The decision of the French government to donate 200,000 doses of a coronavirus vaccine to Armenia once again attests to the strong ties between Armenia and France and the contributions that ambassadors have made in this process. We fully hope it will be possible to overcome the pandemic through combined efforts,” the statement also reads.