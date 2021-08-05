Microsoft to require fully vaccination of employees to enter company offices

Microsoft says employees must be fully vaccinated to enter the company's U.S. offices.
The tech giant told employees it would require proof of vaccination from all employees, suppliers, and guests entering Microsoft buildings in the United States. The company is also postponing its return to the office until October 4th.
Caregivers of immunocompromised people or parents of children who are too young to be vaccinated can work from home until January, the company said.
Microsoft's new vaccine policy echoes similar steps taken last week by other employers, including Google and Facebook, as well as Disney and Walmart.