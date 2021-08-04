News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 05
USD
492.3
EUR
583.77
RUB
6.76
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 05
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
492.3
EUR
583.77
RUB
6.76
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Lebanese protesting in front of parliament building, security forces use water cannons and tear gas
Lebanese protesting in front of parliament building, security forces use water cannons and tear gas
Region:Middle East
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents

Security forces used water cannons and tear gas against demonstrators gathered in front of the parliament building on the day marking the anniversary of the devastating explosion that took place at the port in Beirut.

Outraged by the injustice against the victims of the explosion and serious deterioration of their living conditions, the demonstrators threw stones at the building, while others tried to cross over the gate.

The source of the Security Service told Reuters that at least six people have been injured.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos