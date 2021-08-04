Lebanese protesting in front of parliament building, security forces use water cannons and tear gas

Security forces used water cannons and tear gas against demonstrators gathered in front of the parliament building on the day marking the anniversary of the devastating explosion that took place at the port in Beirut.
Outraged by the injustice against the victims of the explosion and serious deterioration of their living conditions, the demonstrators threw stones at the building, while others tried to cross over the gate.
The source of the Security Service told Reuters that at least six people have been injured.