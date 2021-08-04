Russian MFA views involvement of UN agencies in humanitarian activities in Karabakh as helpful

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation views the involvement of UN agencies in the zone of the Russian peacekeeping operations in Nagorno-Karabakh as helpful. This is stated in the comment made by the Russian MFA regarding Russia’s position at the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly.
“Within the scope of the efforts to settle the situation in the region of the Nagorno-Karabakh, the priority is implementation of the trilateral statements signed on November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021. We view the involvement of UN agencies, particularly the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in the humanitarian activities in the zone of the Russian peacekeeping operations as helpful. The criteria for their potential work need to be agreed upon through direct coordination with Baku and Yerevan.”