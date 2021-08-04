Lukashenko to Armenia's Pashinyan: Armenian people voted for peace during the recent elections

On behalf of the people of Belarus and himself, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated Nikol Pashinyan on being appointed Prime Minister of Armenia.
“During the elections that were held, the Armenian people voted in favor of peace, stability and socio-economic development, and they entrusted you with the mandate to implement the tasks that are important for the state,” the congratulatory message reads.
Lukashenko expressed certainty that further expansion of the multilateral cooperation between Belarus and Armenia and the cooperation within the scope of integration projects will contribute to the strengthening of friendship between both countries and the growth of welfare of citizens.
Lukashenko also wished Pashinyan good health, prolific work and success.