Artsakh Foreign Minister held a meeting with AGBU and Ronak Press training participants

Artsakh Republic Foreign Minister David Babayan met in Goris with a group of journalists, representatives of youth organizations and analysts from Armenia, Diaspora and foreign countries who took part in trainings organized by the initiative of the Armenian General Benevolent Union and the Ronak Press organization.
On the same day, the minister met with the faculty and students of the Goris State University, during which they discussed issues related to foreign and domestic policy, state building.