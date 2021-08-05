Turkmenistan President congratulates Armenia's Pashinyan

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguli Berdimuhamedov congratulated Nikol Pashinyan on being appointed Prime Minister of Armenia. The congratulatory message reads as follows:
“Accept my congratulatory remarks and kind wishes on the occasion of being appointed Prime Minister of Armenia.
Turkmenistan highly appreciates the relations with Armenia that are hinged on the principles of equal rights, mutual respect and trust. I am certain that the Turkmen-Armenian relations will continue to grow and deepen dynamically with the spirit of mutually beneficial cooperation for the benefit of our friendly countries and peoples.
Taking the opportunity, I wish you good health and great success in your statesmanship for peace, welfare and prosperity of the friendly people of Armenia.”