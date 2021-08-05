News
Thursday
August 05
News
Thursday
August 05
Consul General of Armenia in LA holds remote meeting with Congressman Michael Steele
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenian Consul General in Los Angeles, Ambassador Armen Baibourtian held a remote meeting with US Congressman Michael Steele on August 4.

Ambassador Baibourtian congratulated Congressman Steele on his election to the US House of Representatives and joining the Armenian group of congressmen. He highly appreciated Michel Steele's constant support for the Armenian problems. Even in his previous status, when he was Chairman of the Orange County Board of Governors, on the initiative of Michel Steele, since 2015, resolutions have been unanimously adopted proclaiming April 24 as the Day of Remembrance of the Armenian Genocide.

Ambassador Baibourtian informed Congressman Steele about Azerbaijan's encroachments on the state sovereignty of the Republic of Armenia. The prolonged military provocations of Azerbaijan on the borders of Armenia, ending in human casualties, as well as the refusal to release the Armenian prisoners of war and abducted civilians illegally detained in Azerbaijan are a gross violation of international law. He emphasized the need to condemn these barbaric actions and observe the fundamental rules of peaceful coexistence.

Congressman noted his unwavering commitment to supporting the Armenian problems. The interlocutors discussed issues of cooperation and the organization of further meetings.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
