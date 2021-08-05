Armenia President receives Japan's Ambassador Fukushima Masanori

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian today received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Armenia Fukushima Masanori.
Ambassador Masanori expressed his gratitude for President Sarkissian’s working visit to Japan and expressed certainty that Sarkissian’s visit will make a great contribution to further development of the bilateral ties.
President Sarkissian expressed gratitude for the high-level reception. Touching upon his meetings and discussions in Japan and the prospects for cooperation between the two countries, Sarkissian stated that there is particularly great potential for mutually beneficial cooperation in the sectors of energy, including nuclear power and nuclear safety, as well as high technology, education, science and culture.