Opposition 'Armenia' bloc's candidate for deputy parliamentary speaker not elected twice
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


Ishkhan Saghatelyan, the opposition ‘Armenia’ faction's candidate for the position of Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia, wasn’t elected again after the second voting.

Out of the deputies, 49 voted against, and 5 ballot sheets were declared invalid.

During the first vote, 53 deputies voted in favor of Saghatelyan, and there was only one vote left for him to be elected.

Leader of the ‘Armenia’ faction Seyran Ohanyan said member of the faction Davit Sedrakyan was absent for excusable reasons.

Earlier, Speaker of the National Assembly Alen Simonyan had told reporters that the ruling party would ensure the necessary and minimum votes for Saghatelyan to be elected to the position, but as it was clear to see, Saghatelyan wasn’t elected due to the lack of one vote.
