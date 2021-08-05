Digest: Pashinyan visits Iran, Mary Hakobyan appointed Ukraine’s Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents the daily digest of Armenia-related top news as of 05.08.21:

3RD VICE SPEAKER

https://news.am/eng/news/656933.html

A special session of the newly elected National Assembly of Armenia kicked off on Thursday in Yerevan when the deputies for the second day in the row failed to elect the third vice-speaker of the parliament.

The opposition "Armenia" bloc with the support of the "I have the honor" bloc nominated a representative of the ARF Dashnaktsutyun Supreme Body Ishkhan Saghatelyan for this position.

Two other vice-speakers from the ruling Civil Contract bloc have been elected yesterday.

IRAN

https://news.am/eng/news/656955.html

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan arrived Thursday in Iran with a working visit.

Nikol Pashinyan arrived in Iran on a working visit to participate in the official inauguration ceremony of the newly elected Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

After the official welcoming ceremony at Tehran's Mehrabad airport, the latter went to the presidential residence, where he was met by the newly elected President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi.

The leaders of Armenia and Iran discussed a wide range of issues related to the strengthening of trade and economic ties. In particular, the interlocutors considered the process of ensuring the vigorous activity of the free economic zone Meghri and the possibility of using the free trade regime of Iran with the Eurasian Union as an incentive for the development of interaction in this area.

INTERNAL AFFAIRS

https://news.am/eng/news/656853.html

Mary Hakobyan has been appointed Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

Hakobyan used to hold the position of Head of the International Cooperation Department at the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

COVID-19

https://news.am/eng/news/656944.html

329 new cases of COVID-19 in Armenia have already been reported per day, bringing the total number to 231,322.

In fact, 4,949 persons are currently being treated up by 141 per day). 220,617 people recovered (179 per day), 4,632 patients died (7 people per day).