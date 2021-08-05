News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 05
USD
493.35
EUR
583.78
RUB
6.75
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 05
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
493.35
EUR
583.78
RUB
6.75
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Opposition 'Armenia' faction's candidate for deputy parliamentary speaker: I'm not going to ask anyone for anything
Opposition 'Armenia' faction's candidate for deputy parliamentary speaker: I'm not going to ask anyone for anything
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


The opposition nominated a candidate, and a ballot was held. It would have been more proper for me, you all and the entire National Assembly of Armenia, if there were votes against my nomination rather than invalid ballot sheets. This is what Ishkhan Saghatelyan, representative of the Supreme Body of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party and the only candidate for deputy parliamentary speaker, said during a discussion on the nomination of one of the deputy parliamentary speakers.

According to him, the ruling majority should stop dreaming, if it expects the opposition to make concessions through this election.

“Keep voting,” the deputy said, adding that he isn’t going to ask anyone for anything.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos