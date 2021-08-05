Opposition 'Armenia' faction's candidate for deputy parliamentary speaker: I'm not going to ask anyone for anything

The opposition nominated a candidate, and a ballot was held. It would have been more proper for me, you all and the entire National Assembly of Armenia, if there were votes against my nomination rather than invalid ballot sheets. This is what Ishkhan Saghatelyan, representative of the Supreme Body of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party and the only candidate for deputy parliamentary speaker, said during a discussion on the nomination of one of the deputy parliamentary speakers.
According to him, the ruling majority should stop dreaming, if it expects the opposition to make concessions through this election.
“Keep voting,” the deputy said, adding that he isn’t going to ask anyone for anything.