Thursday
August 05
Russian MFA on possibility of Azerbaijan obtaining status of observer in CSTO
Russian MFA on possibility of Azerbaijan obtaining status of observer in CSTO
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Azerbaijan hasn’t applied to obtain the status of observer in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO). This is what Deputy Director of the Department of Press and Information at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Alexander Bikantov said today, adding that member states of the CSTO are open to expand the external relations of the Organization.

Bikantov also said such decisions are adopted through consensus and added that growth of cooperation with other states on the basis of equal rights will help strengthen security and confidence in the territory located in the zone of responsibility of the CSTO.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
