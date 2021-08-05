Russian MFA: Russia has always paid special attention to cultural-historical heritage issues in Karabakh

Russia has always paid special attention to the issues of cultural and historical heritage in Nagorno-Karabakh and the adjacent regions, and everyone knows that. This is what Deputy Director of the Department of Press and Information at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Alexander Bikantov said today in response to a question how the Russian Federation would assess the actions of the Azerbaijani side which has been prohibiting Armenian clergymen from entering Dadivank Monastery for the past few months now.
“Russia is certain that this is a major humanitarian issue, and it regularly raises the issue during contacts with the officials of both Baku and Yerevan. Russian peacekeepers escort groups of pilgrims who visit Dadivank Monastery, Amaras Monastery and Gandzasar Monastery. We resolutely support the organizing of the mission of UNESCO to the region soon since it can help assess the state of affairs on the spot. The issue is in the viewing field of the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group,” he said.
As already reported, Azerbaijan has been prohibiting Armenian clergymen from entering Dadivank Monastery (12th-13th century Armenian monastery that the Azerbaijani authorities would present as an Albanian cathedral for purposes of propaganda and without any historical justification-ed.) for the past three months. The Armenian clergymen are even prohibited from entering the premises of the monastic complex. Pilgrims also can’t enter the premises. Since May, Azerbaijan has been prohibiting pilgrims from entering the premises of the monastery, and again, without any reasoning.