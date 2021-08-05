Russia MFA on possibility of deployment of Russian border guards on Armenian-Azerbaijani border

One of the problems with the deployment of Russian border guards along the length of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is the absence of formulations of international law. This is what Deputy Director of the Department of Press and Information at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Alexander Bikantov said, commenting on the proposal of Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.
Bikantov said Russia is seriously concerned about the armed incidents that have been recently taking place in certain sectors of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.
“What is particularly troubling is the fact that those armed incidents lead to casualties of both sides. Unfortunately, in spite of the actions that have been taken, there is still escalation on the border. In this regard, I call on the sides to avoid taking actions that will lead to further escalation. All the issues need to be solved exclusively through peaceful and diplomatic means. Russia is ready to continue to make its contribution to the settlement of the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border,” he said.